Orissa HC reserves verdict on Hansda bail plea

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday completed hearing on the bail plea of suspended BJD MP Ramachandra Hansda and reserved its verdict.

Justice SK Mishra decided to reserve the verdict after the counsels of Hansda and the CBI completed their arguments.

Elected on a BJD ticket from the Mayurbhanj (ST) Lok Sabha constituency in 2014, Hansda was arrested by the CBI in November 2015 on the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and diversion of funds while he was a director of the tainted Nabadiganta Capital Services, a company that duped its investors.

While Hansda is in CBI custody for over two years now, his constituents have gone unrepresented in the Lok Sabha for all this period. He has, however, not lost his Parliament membership during these 29 months in custody.