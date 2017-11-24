Orissa HC reserves verdict on MLA Pravat Biswal’s bail plea

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Friday reserved its final verdict on BJD MLA Pravat Biswal’s bail plea. The high court had on Thursday deferred hearing on the petition to Friday.

The court had also sought a report on Biswal’s health condition from the CBI.

The CBI had earlier arrested Biswal on September 19 for his alleged links with Seashore chit fund company scam.

The MLA had been admitted to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar after he complained of nausea and other health problems. Later, he was shifted to the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack on September 22.