Orissa HC reserves verdict on Mahima Mishra’s Habeas Corpus petition

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today reserved its verdict after conducting the final hearing of the Habeas Corpus writ petition filed by Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) Managing Director Mahimananda Mishra alias Mahima Mishra.

A bench of Justices BK Nayak and DP Choudhary dealt with the writ petition filed by Mahima stating that his detention was intentional as Judicial Majistrates of neither the SDJM Court, Cuttack nor the Kujang Court issued such orders in two cases- Press Chhak bomb hurling case and Paradip Tarinigoda firing case.

Earlier on June 20, the high court had rejected Mahima’s bail plea in the 2013 Press Chhak Bombing case.

Notably, the HC had denied bail for Mahima on June 8 in the Paradip Tarinigoda firing case.