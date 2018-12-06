Orissa HC refuses bail to Mahima Mishra in murder case

Bhubaneswar: Industrialist Mahima Mishra received another jolt from the Orissa High Court after the court on Thursday rejected his bail plea in connection with the murder of Mahendra Swain.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had rejected the bail granted to Mishra by the Orissa High Court and instructed to take him into custody.

On November 17, the top court had rejected the bail application of Mishra for the second time in connection with the murder case.

Mishra was arrested from Bangkok in December 2016 for masterminding the murder of Swain in October 26, 2016 at Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district.

On May 16, 2017, the Orissa High Court had granted conditional bail to Mishra in the murder case. However, the Odisha government had moved the Supreme Court opposing the bail. Acting on the petition, the apex court today rejected his bail.

In July this year, the Orissa HC had granted bail to Mishra in connection with a bombing case in Cuttack.