Orissa HC orders removal of SCB urology HoD

Cuttack: Hearing a petition filed by a group of students, the Orissa High Court today directed the State Government to remove Head of the Urology Department at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Professor (Dr) Datteswar Hota.

The court directed to appoint a new HOD in his place within 10 days. The court also directed the Health Secretary to refrain Hota from exam supervision duty.

The petition was filed by junior doctors of the department seeking removal of Dr Hota.

Sources said 11 students led by Amiya Shankar Pal had accused the HOD of harassing them mentally and physically by engaging them in his private clinic and exploiting them for his own interests.

The doctor had allegedly threatened to disqualify the students in exams if they do not work by his order.

The next hearing of the case will be held in five weeks.