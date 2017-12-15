Headlines

Orissa HC orders interim stay on appointment of Ravenshaw VC

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ravenshaw University

Cuttack: Hearing a writ petition, The Orissa High Court on Thursday ordered an interim stay on appointment of vice-chancellor of Ravenshaw University.

According to the HC order, though the university authorities can continue with the selection process for appointment of the VC, they cannot publish the final results without permission of the court.

The varsity’s former Dean Dr Nachiketa Das had filed a writ petition in the HC alleging violation of UGC guidelines in the advertisement issued by the varsity for appointment of VC.

In the petition, Das had alleged that the authorities have released a false notification for the appointment of The VC not including administrative expertise in the eligibility criteria as prescribed in the UGC guidelines.

The court gave this order while hearing the writ petition. The next hearing of the case is on December 19.

