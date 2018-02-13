Orissa HC lawyers cease work till February 19

Cuttack: Lawyers of the Orissa High Court on Monday passed a unanimous resolution declaring to cease court work from the day till February 19 in protest against lack of sufficient judges in the High Court to dispose pending cases.

Speaking to media, Orissa High Court Bar Association president Srikant Nayak said, “The High Court currently has only 16 judges against the sanctioned strength of 27 and there has been no appointment of judges for almost three years now”.

He also pointed out that the last appointment was made in April 2015.

According to sources, nearly two lakh cases are now pending disposal in the High Court till December 31 last. Over 70,000 of these cases are writ petitions of various natures, including PILs.