Orissa HC grants interim bail to Jayanarayan Mishra

Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court today granted interim bail to senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra on health ground.

Mishra is currently undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, who was shifted to the AIIMS on May 5 from SCB Hospital in Cuttack after his health condition deteriorated.

The saffron leader was arrested on March 15 in connection with the Banabira firing case during Bilepur by-election.

Three persons including Labour Minister Sushant Singh’s brother Subrat Singh were injured in the firing while his driver Dileswar Singh died on February 23.

Mishra was lodged in Sohela sub-jail after his arrest. Later, Jayanarayan was admitted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla after he complained of chest pain on April 22. However, he was shifted to SCB Medical on April 24.