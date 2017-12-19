Orissa HC grants conditional bail to Prashant Dash

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today granted bail to Seashore Group of Companies CMD Prashant Dash in at least three cases.

Dash was granted bails in three separate cases were lodged against him at different police stations in Jajpur, Nabarangpur and Titilagarh areas, informed his counsel Suresh Tripathy.

However, the court has put some conditions for the bails, he added.

With the High Court decision today, Prashant so far succeeded in getting bails in all six cases stacked against him pertaining to him in chit fund scam. Earlier, the Bench of Justice C R Dash granted him conditional bail in at least three cases lodged under different police stations in Koraput, Jeypore and Semiliguda areas on May 8.

The Seashore CMD was caught by the CBI from Mumbai in December 2013 for allegedly duping gullible investors of, over Rs 500 crore on promise of hefty return.