Orissa HC disqualifies Sundergarh Congress MLA Jogesh Singh

Cuttack: Hearing two separate petitions, the Orissa High Court today disqualified Sundergarh MLA Jogesh Kumar Singh from being a Member of Odisha Legislative Assembly and declared his election null and void pertaining to submission of false caste certificate by the legislator.

The Congress MLA’s BJP opponent Sahadev Xaxa, who lost to Singh in the 2014 assembly elections and a voter, identified as Ajay Patel, had filed two separate petitions in the High Court claiming false submission of his caste certificate during the nomination process.

The court found that Singh had submitted a caste certificate which certified him as a ‘Khandayat Bhuyan’ whereas the same is not included in the list of scheduled tribes.

Worth mentioning, the Sundargarh constituency is reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribe only.