Orissa HC directs to complete Srimandir’s Jagamohan repair work by Feb 28

Pragativadi News Service
Jagamohan repair work

Puri: The Orissa High Court today directed authorities to complete all the repair works of Jagamohan of Puri Srimandir by February 28.

The direction came following an affidavit filed by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and Archeological Survey of India (ASI) in court regarding the ongoing beautification work.

Besides, ASI has sought three days time to conduct a detailed assessment of the condition of the Nata Mandap.

As per proposals, ASI’s Technical Core Experts’ team will review the repair works of Nata Mandap on February 21, 22 and 23.

The High Court has asked ASI to submit a detailed report regarding its plan of action on repair of Nata Mandap and total expenditure for the project.

The next hearing is scheduled to be held on March 6.

