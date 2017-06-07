Headlines

Orissa HC directs CBSE for revaluation of class 12 result by June 10

Cuttack: In a big relief to aggrieved students, the Orissa High Court on Wednesday has directed to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) authorities to re-evaluate those controversial answer sheets of Class XII and re-publish the results by June 10.

The court has asked the students to apply for re-evaluation at CBSE’s regional office in Bhubaneswar by 2 pm on Thursday (June 8).

Meanwhile, a day after CBSE announced the Class XII results; more than 200 students staged an agitation in front of the board’s regional office of Bhubaneswar demanding re-evaluation following discrepancies in the marks.

Students and parents staged protest at the board’s office alleging that grace marks were not given in most subjects.

While results of several students across Odisha were withheld, a majority discovered that they had failed after the pending scorecards were posted on the CBSE website. Some students were surprised to find that they got marks in papers that they did not write.

