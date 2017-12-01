Orissa HC denies bail to Pravat Biswal

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today rejected the bail plea of Cuttack-Choudwar BJD MLA Pravat Biswal in Seashore chit fund case and ordered CBI to complete its investigation within two months and submit the final report.

The court also made it clear that the legislator could only apply for bail in lower court, after the submission of the CBI investigation report.

Earlier, the High Court had sought for a status report on Biswal’s health condition from the central investigating agency.

The legislator who is currently admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack due to failing health was arrested on September 19 in connection with a dubious land deal involving the scam-tainted Seashore chit fund group.

He was thereafter admitted to the Capital hospital in Bhubaneswar when he complained of nausea and other health problems. Later, he was shifted to the SCBMCH on September 22.