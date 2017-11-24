Orissa HC defers hearing on MLA Pravat Biswal’s bail plea

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday deferred hearing of BJD MLA Pravat Biswal’s bail petition.

The CBI had earlier arrested Biswal on September 19 for his alleged links with Seashore chit fund company scam.

The MLA had been admitted to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar after he complained of nausea and other health problems. Later, he was shifted to the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack on September 22.

The High Court deferred the hearing on Biswal’s bail plea to Friday. The court has also sought a report on Biswal’s health condition from the CBI.