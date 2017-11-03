Orissa HC asks CBI to submit probe status report of Pravat Biswal

Cuttack: Hearing on a bail plea moved by arrested Cuttack- Choudwar MLA Pravat Biswal, the Orissa High Court today directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit an up-to-date status report of a probe into alleged links between the BJD legislator and Seashore Group of Companies.

The court also asked the central investigating agency to submit the legislator’s medical examination report before it during the next hearing on November 23.

The CBI had arrested Pravat Biswal on September 19 this year for his alleged complicacies in the multi-crore chit fund scam.

Later, the investigating agency took him on a 5-day remand. However, the CBI had produced the legislator in a court two days ahead of the completion of the remand period.

Later, the legislator was sent to Jharpada jail here after medical examination. Later, he was admitted to the Capital hospital late at night as he felt unwell.

He was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack on September 25 following the advice of a four-member team of Capital hospital doctors, who are attending him since Friday.

On November 1, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Orissa High Court raising doubts on the health condition of Biswal who is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Petitioner Sudhansu Sekhar Parida claimed in the PIL that Biswal got himself admitted in SCB by using his political powers and is leading a comfortable life in the presence of his party men and family members. The petition also seeks health examination of Biswal by AIIMS doctors to verify his health condition.