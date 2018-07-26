ORHDC scam: HC jolt to IAS Binod Kumar, 3 others

Cuttack: In a major blow to tainted IAS officer Binod Kumar and three others, the Orissa High Court on Thursday quashed their pleas challenging their conviction by a lower court in connection with Odisha Rural Housing Development Corporation (ORHDC) scam.

Hearing the pleas of the tainted IAS officer and three others, a bench of the HC directed them to surrender before Special Vigilance Court in Bhubaneswar on August 4. The vigilance court will hear the quantum of punishment in the next hearing on August 4.

The court also directed the vigilance department not to execute the non-bailable warrant against these convicted officials till August 4.

On July 10, the HC had granted interim relief to the tainted IAS officer by putting a stay on the order of the Vigilance court which had convicted him in the corruption case and issued non-bailable warrant. On July 19, the court further extended the interim relief of tainted IAS officer till July 27.

In the interim order, the court had directed the authorities concerned not to take any coercive action against the bureaucrat until further orders.

Notably, Binod Kumar and five others were convicted by the Special Vigilance Court on July 3 in connection with ORHDC scam and sentenced to three years of imprisonment.

The six were convicted for their involvement in financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 55 lakh in the construction of cyclone shelters after the Super Cyclone in October 1999. Kumar is currently serving as an Officer on Special Duty in the higher education department.