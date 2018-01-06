All options on the table to deal with Pakistan: White House

Headlines

Washington: A day after the US suspended about $2 billion in security aid to Pakistan for failing to clamp down on terror groups, the White House warned on Saturday to Pakistan that the US is keeping “all options” on the table to deal with Pakistan if it does not take decisive action against the Taliban and the Haqqani network and dismantle their safe havens, according to reports.

Some policymakers have been asking the White House to revoke the non-NATO ally status of Pakistan and put pressure on the country through multilateral institutions like the International Monetary Fund and the United Nations, Pentagon Generals have indicated unilateral actions, the reports further added.

The freezing of all security assistance to Pakistan comes days after President Donald Trump in a new year tweet accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but “lies and deceit” and providing “safe haven” to terrorists in return for $33 billion aid over the last 15 years.

