Opposition slams Govt over distribution of low quality Chhatua

Bhubaneswar: Opposition Congress and BJP members on Thursday came down heavily on the State Government for the alleged distribution of low-quality Chhatua in Anganwadi Centres under the ICDS programme in the State.

Participating in an Adjournment Motion, Opposition Chief Whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati (Congress) alleged that very low-quality Chhatua is being distributed to children and pregnant women across the State. SHGs having supports of BJD leaders have been given contracts for production of Chhatua for many years in violation of norms.

Stating that the CDPOs and the Supervisors are not checking quality of Chhatua regularly, Bahinipati demanded that distribution of the food item be stopped forthwith as it affects health of lakhs of children and pregnant women.

BJP MLAs Radharani Panda and Dr Bibhuti Bhushan Harichandan too demanded that distribution of Chhatua be banned forthwith as low calorie and nutrient content in Chhatua have caused severe health problems in children and pregnant women. Panda demanded that children and pregnant women provided cost of Chhatua in terms of money.

However, BJD’s Mahesh Sahoo, Jiban Pradip Das, Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra and Dr Raseshwari Panigrahi suggested to the Government to streamline the supervision system. They claimed that the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) have been reduced in the State only due to successful implementation of the programme in the State.

In his reply, Women and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal said the IMR and MMR have been reduced to remarkable point due to the State Government’s efforts.

A total of 45,79,802 beneficiaries have been covered under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme and they include 18,46,652 children in the age group of six months-three years, 20,18,057 children in the age group of 3-6 years and 7,15,093 pregnant women.

He urged the members to lodge specific complaints with the Department and assured that action would be taken against errant in 48 hours.