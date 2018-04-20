Opposition seeks impeachment of Chief Justice

New Delhi: The Congress-led seven opposition parties on Friday met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and submitted an impeachment motion for the removal of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, listing five allegations against the top judge.

The motion has been moved on “five grounds of misbehavior”, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad told a press conference.

“We have moved an impeachment motion for removal of CJI Dipak Misra under five listed grounds,” Azad told after meeting Vice President Naidu.

He said while submitting the motion, the opposition party leaders did not discuss its merits but just requested that “this is our motion and the number required is sufficient under the constitution”.

He said that 71 MPs from seven political parties had signed the impeachment motion but as seven have retired, the number is now 64.

The move, the first in the history of India, had been in the works since January when four senior judges of the Supreme Court went public in an unprecedented press conference, saying that “things are not in order” with what they described as the “administration of the Supreme Court”.