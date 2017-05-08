Headlines

Opposition leader Narasingha Mishra denigrated, boycotts At Home Party

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra boycotted the At Home party at the Raj Bhavan here after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Ministers on Sunday in protest against the “deliberate violation of the official protocol” resulting in disparaging his position.

A Press release from Mishra’s office said, “Though as per protocol, the Leader of Opposition was to be treated at par with the Cabinet Ministers,” in today’s ceremony the seating arrangement was such that he had to sit in the fourth row even as the Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State, MPs and M.LAs occupied the rows in front of him.

“Further, in the chaos and disorder following the badly-managed event,” the Leader of Opposition was even pushed through and elbowed at his head by an overactive reporter.

On the Ministry rejig, Mishra reacted that almost all the backward districts have been ignored. There is no representation from the districts of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Boudh, Kandhamal, Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj. “This is unfortunate and disrespectful of the mandate of the people,” he remarked.

Worth mentioning, “The intraparty conflict of the ruling BJD was apparent at the swearing-in ceremony. None of the Ministers who resigned yesterday at the direction of the Chief Minster were present at the ceremony”, he added.

