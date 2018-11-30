Opposition grand alliance will be a failure: Jaitley

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Opposition grand alliance
4

New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said the grand alliance of the opposition ahead of 2019 general election will not be feasible.

Jaitley said Congress can only be the tail of any alliance and not  nucleus and added that the  mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) is a momentary idea that collapses.

Related Posts

Azharuddin appointed as working Cong president of Telangana

Sidhu should be arrested, says Subramanian Swamy

Police stop farmers marching to Parliament

The proposed grand alliance will be a failure as it lacks a pivotal figure, Jaitley opined.

On being asked if Rahul Gandhi can lead the grand alliance, he said  tail of an alliance cannot be its nucleus.

The union minsiter said  the leaders of the alliance want the Congress to support them and not the other way round.

 

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.