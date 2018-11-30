Opposition grand alliance will be a failure: Jaitley

New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said the grand alliance of the opposition ahead of 2019 general election will not be feasible.

Jaitley said Congress can only be the tail of any alliance and not nucleus and added that the mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) is a momentary idea that collapses.

The proposed grand alliance will be a failure as it lacks a pivotal figure, Jaitley opined.

On being asked if Rahul Gandhi can lead the grand alliance, he said tail of an alliance cannot be its nucleus.

The union minsiter said the leaders of the alliance want the Congress to support them and not the other way round.