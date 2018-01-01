State at Large

Opera script writer Ananta Ojha dies

Pragativadi News Service
Ananta Ojha

Bhubaneswar: Noted opera script writer and director Ananta Ojha passed away after a prolonged battle with mouth cancer at the HCG hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Ojha was 59 and is survived by his wife, three sons, daughter and mother. He was undergoing treatment in Bengaluru for around one and a half months.

He was put on ventilator support in the morning on Sunday after his condition deteriorated. Many opera artists had raised funds through a road show to meet the treatment expenses of the veteran script writer.  Condolence messages poured in from across the entertainment industry following his demise.

