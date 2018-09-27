OPEPA officer’s mother falls off rooftop, dies

Bhubaneswar: Mystery shrouds over the death of an elderly woman who died after falling off from her apartment at Jaydev Vihar in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as the mother of Nalini Prusty, OPEPA (Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority) Chief Accounts Officer.

Police recovered a handwritten note from the deceased’s residence, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anup Sahu.

Though the actual reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, the woman could have taken the drastic step due to an alleged family feud, police said. The body has been sent for postmortem and a probe into this incident is underway, police added.

Notably, Nalini and her husband Bijay Ketan Sahu were earlier arrested by the Vigilance department on August 31 for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate, to their known sources of income.