Open challenge: Maoists set permanent camp in Odisha

Malkangiri: Throwing an open challenge to security forces, Maoists have set up a permanent camp in a remote area in Malkangiri district of Odisha state, nearby where police had gunned down 30 Maoists on 24 October last year.

The red rebels have constructed a building near Totaguda village under Jantri panchayat in Chitrakonda block in the tribal-dominated district. The construction has been painted in red colour and the place has been cordoned off with barricades.

According to sources, the Maoists office will be officially inaugurated on the first day of the PLGA (People’s Liberation Guerilla Army) week starting from December 2.

The left-wing extremists are planning to recruit tribal youths during the PLGA week, which will continue till December 8.

Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena said security has been beefed up in the cut-off area of the district in view of the PLGA week.

We have information about construction of the building but can’t say why they have built it, the SP added

Notably, in a joint operation last year, the elite anti-Naxalite forces of the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha police had gunned down 30 Maoists on 24 October under the Chitrakonda Police Station limits in Malkangiri district.

About 100 Maoists had assembled in the Ramaguda area near the Balimela reservoir for a plenary on October 22. The A.P. and Odisha police, who had prior information on the meeting, cordoned the area and, in an exchange of fire, 25 Maoists, including a few top leaders, had been killed. The combing operation that continued for the next few days led to the gunning down of a few more cadres, taking the toll to 30.

The then CPI (Maoist) Central Committee member, Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK, had escaped, but his son Munna was among those killed. A few injured Naxalites managed to escape into the Dandakaranyam forests in Chhattisgarh.