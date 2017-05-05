Open Air Gyms are now at 15 parks in capital city

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its strategy to provide better health and lifestyle practices, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has now got facilities of Open Air Gym at 15 parks across the city. Two years ago, the city had started with one such facility at Buddha Jayanti Park, which later became five.

As per the size of the park, however, two different sets of equipment, i.e. twelve or six are fixed in the areas earmarked for the Open Air Gym. (The list of all 15 parks having the facility has been included in this document.)

Here goes the list of all parks under BDA, where the Open Air Gyms are currently functioning: Madhusudan Park in Pokhariput, Buddha Jayanti Park in Niladri Vihar, Kharvel Nagar Park in Unit III, Kharavel Park in Khandagiri, Kalpana Park in Kalpana Area, Harekrushna Mahatab Park in BJB College Arts Block, Dumuduma Phase III Park, Biju Patnaik Park in Forest Park Area, Indira Gandhi Park, Kelucharan Park near Gadakana, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Park at Satsang Vihar, Judhisthira Das Park in N-3 of IRC Village, Gopabandhu Nagar Park in Unit VIII, Dharma Vihar Park at Jagamara and Sailashree Vihar Phase VII Park in Sailashree Vihar.