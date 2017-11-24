OPECA seeks Naveen’s intervention over participation in JEE Main 2018

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Private Engineering College Association (OPECA) on Friday urged the Odisha Government and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to not to participate in the process of conducting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2018 as notified by the Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) till the proposed ‘One Country One Examination’ concept is implemented.

CM’s intervention into the matter was sought by OPECA just a day after CBSE released a notification for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2018.

The association requested the government to conduct Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) keeping in view the large scale vacancies of seats in private colleges in the State.

Seat vacancies in BTech courses in various engineering colleges in the state have risen to an alarming state in last eight years, they said.

“We have urged the state government to reconsider its decision over participating in JEE Main, 2018 and conduct OJEE till Central government implements the ‘One Country One Examination’ concept,” said OPECA Secretary, Binod Dash.