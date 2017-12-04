Headlines

OPCC prepares two sets of proposers for Rahul Gandhi

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
OPCC

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s nomination filing for AICC president’s post on Monday, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has prepared two sets of proposers’ list for his nomination yesterday.

Speaking to media persons, State spokesperson Sougat Mohanty said “Listed proposers include PCC president Prasad Harichandan, Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra, former PCC presidents, Union Ministers and senior leaders. Harichandan would present the two sets of proposers’ lists at the AICC central election officer in New Delhi”.

Congress leaders and workers are very excited that Rahul would be the next AICC chief, added Mohanty.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Odia actress Odia actress
4.3K
Entertainment

See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today
Arindam Roy Arindam Roy
2.2K
Entertainment

See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa
Odisha conjoined twins Odisha conjoined twins
1.3K
Headlines

After Jaga-Kalia, another conjoined twins take birth in Odisha

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top