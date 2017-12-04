OPCC prepares two sets of proposers for Rahul Gandhi

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s nomination filing for AICC president’s post on Monday, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has prepared two sets of proposers’ list for his nomination yesterday.

Speaking to media persons, State spokesperson Sougat Mohanty said “Listed proposers include PCC president Prasad Harichandan, Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra, former PCC presidents, Union Ministers and senior leaders. Harichandan would present the two sets of proposers’ lists at the AICC central election officer in New Delhi”.

Congress leaders and workers are very excited that Rahul would be the next AICC chief, added Mohanty.