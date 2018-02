Bhubaneswar: Bimala Harichandan, mother of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief Prasad Harichandan, passed away at 86 on Monday evening.

She was suffering from old age related ailments since long time. She is survived by two sons including Prasad who is the eldest son and three daughters.

Bimala who was born in Uparasahi of Khurda town had lost her husband and eminent litterateur Fakir Harichandan few years back.