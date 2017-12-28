OPCC celebrates 133rd foundation day of Congress

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of Congress today celebrated its 133rd foundation day at the party headquarters here.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Prasad Harichandan unfurled the party flag to mark the occasion.

Addressing the party leaders and workers Harichandan said, “Our party activists are getting rejuvenated after Rahul Gandhi took charge as the President of Congress party. We need to reach out at people every nook and corner of the state and work hard to bring back the party into power in the state”.

Several party leaders including former central Minister Srikant Jena, former State Minister Suresh kumar Routray, Former PCC chief Jayadev Jena were present on the occasion.