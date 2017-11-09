Online tickets for Hockey World League available now

Bhubaneswar: The sale of tickets for the upcoming Hockey World League (HWL) Final matches to be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha from December has begun.

Two types of tickets – Rs 50 for East Stand and Rs 250 for West Stand – have been made available for the 10-day event starting from December 1.

The tickets are now available online at www.ticketgenie.in.

As per schedule, the league matches between the eight participating teams, clubbed in two groups, will take place from December 1 to 5. Each team will play three matches during the league stage.

The opening match of the tournament will see Germany vs England on December 1, which will be followed by India playing against Australia in the second match.

India will also take on England and Germany on December 2 and 4 respectively.