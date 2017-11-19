Online ticket sale for India-Sri Lanka T20 match to begin from tomorrow

Cuttack: The online ticket sale for the T20 match between India and Sri Lanka scheduled on December 20 at Barabati Stadium here will commence from tomorrow.

Cricket fans can book tickets online by signing in to www.get2thegames.com.

On the other hand offline ticket sale for OCA and BCCI’s affiliate clubs, schools and colleges will be conducted on December 14 and 15 at the stadium counters. Tickets for general public will be sold at three counters in the stadium on December 16 and 17.

The price of the tickets for galleries one and three have been fixed at Rs 600 each and the tickets for galleries two and four are priced at Rs 500.

The price of the tickets for gallery number 6 and 7 has been fixed at Rs 400 each.

Likewise, the price of tickets for special enclosures has been fixed at Rs 3,000 while a ticket in the corporate gallery would cost Rs 8,000. Similarly, a ticket in the AC box in gallery 4 and New Pavilion would cost Rs 5,000.