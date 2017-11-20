Online ticket sale begins for India-SL T20 match at Barabati Stadium

Cuttack: Online sale of tickets for the upcoming T20 match between India and Sri Lanka scheduled to be played at Barabati Stadium in Odisha on December 20 began today.

As many as 9,130 tickets are available online for gallery no 2,4,6,7, special enclosure and new pavilion. One can log into www.get2thegames.com to book the tickets.

Those booking tickets online can get the hard copies of their tickets at a counter near Cambridge School here between December 18 and 20.

The offline ticket sale for OCA and BCCI’s affiliate clubs, schools and colleges will be conducted on December 14 and 15 at the stadium counters while the tickets for general public will be sold at three counters in the stadium on December 16 and 17.

A spectator has to pay Rs 600 for gallery no 1 and 3, Rs 500 for gallery no 2 and 4, Rs 400 for gallery no 6 and 7.

Similarly, the price of tickets for special enclosures has been fixed at Rs 3,000 while a ticket in the corporate gallery would cost Rs 8,000.

Likewise, a ticket in the AC box in gallery 4 and New Pavilion would cost Rs 5,000.