Online ticket booking for Barabati ODI begins

Cuttack: The Orissa Cricket Association (OCA) began the online ticket booking for the highly anticipated India England ODI match scheduled to be played on January 19 at the Barabati stadium.

Briefing newsmen here after the overnight ouster of BCCI President Anurag Thakur through an order from the Supreme Court, OCA Secretary Ashirbad Behera said the decision to sack the board supremo will have no consequences on the match.

“The state cricket board will stipulate a date for reelection after examining the apex court’s verdict on Thakur’s removal in the upcoming general body meeting February 1st week,” Behera said.

It is to be noted India plays its 2nd ODI of its five match series against England here at the Barabati stadium. The online booking for about 8,310 tickets has been opened up today. Spectators can book the tickets online through get2the games.com.

Amid all this, the serious issue of BCCI chief’s removal from office has posed real challenges for the state boards including Odisha since the long battle between the national cricketing board and the SC appointed Lodha panel has turned out to be a gamble for BCCI.

Since Thakur has been reiterating that state boards are bent on not approving the reforms suggested by Lodha committee it remains to be seen how boards like Odisha cope up with the newest recommendations for an overhaul by the Supreme Court.