Online Tatkal booking software under CBI scanner

New Delhi: A number of online software, being used allegedly by travel agents to trick the Tatkal booking systems, have come under the scanner of the CBI during its probe against its techie who has developed a similar system, as per sources.

During its probe against its own programmer, Ajay Garg, who had developed one such illicit software, the agency has noticed large numbers of software which was easily available online for a price.

These were being used to trick the railway ticketing system by speeding up the booking process and allowing multiple tickets.

The sources said ‘neo’ software developed by Garg is one among many such programmes available online, they said.

The sources said the software work on “auto fill” system where details of a large number of ticket seekers are entered and kept ready even before Tatkal bookings open on the IRCTC website at 10 am for trains departing next day.

The CBI had arrested its assistant programmer Ajay Garg for developing and selling a similar software to travel agents.

These software speeds up the PNR generating process, bypassing the IRCTC captcha and allowing login with multiple IDs enabling a large number of ticket bookings simultaneously on a single click of mouse, the sources further added.