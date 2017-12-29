Online registers at Odisha police stations from January

Bhubaneswar: Odisha police will conduct online maintenance of manual registers including entry of station diaries in various police stations in the State from January, 2018, informed DGP RP Sharma on Friday.

Sharma informed that at present 490 police stations are already equipped with necessary hardware and software for successful implementation.

The announcement came after the DGP reviewed the status of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project today.

While desktop computers were used by station in-charge and other officials to maintain registers earlier, under this project, efforts are on to ensure a seamless data flow through which officers can use the system through their smart phones, laptops on the go.

Following which nearly six to seven manual registers at police station levels will be abolished from January 1, 2018 and all the records will be maintained online to avoid duplicity of works, said Sharma.

Under the CCTNS projects, Odisha police is soon going to shift to internet from infranet particularly in those areas where connectivity is a problem, he added.

Through the use of technology, we hope that working of police stations will become more transparent and efficient, Sharma concluded.