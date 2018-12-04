Online MDM monitoring: SC penalises 6 states

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday imposed Rs 1 lakh fine each on five states and Rs 2 lakh on another state for failing to create an online link to monitor implementation of mid-day meal schemes.

While Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir were asked to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh each, Dehli government was asked to cough up Rs 2 lakh.

The states were asked to deposit the amount with the Supreme Court Legal Services Authority within four weeks.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur, Deepak Gupta and Hemant Gupta also pulled up the state governments for not complying with the directions of the apex court on the matter yet.

This direction of the top court came after the counsel of the petitioner in the case informed the apex court that these states have yet not created a link on their websites.

On March 23, 2017, the top court had asked state governments and Union Territories to upload information including the total number of students getting the benefit of the mid-day meal scheme within three months on their websites.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by NGO ‘Antarrastariya Manav Adhikaar Nigraani Parishad on the issue of mid-day meals.