Online fraud of 25 lakh in Cuttack

Cuttack: An online fraud of Rs 25 lakh was busted in the city in which five fraudsters including two BSNL officials were arrested by Markatnagar Police today.

Shalini Das, the daughter of Markatnagar Sector 8 resident Sanjib Das, had registered a complaint before police regarding an online transaction worth Rs 25, 11, 085 from her bank account without her knowledge.

Police arrested three accused from Kolkata in connection with the incident. They are Akhilesh Pandey, Satish Yadav and Arun Mishra. Police has found Rs 95,000 cash, a gold chain and three motorcycles from them. Involved with them were two BSNL officials from Salepur – Dhruba Charana Khatei and Krutibas Kandi, also arrested by police.

“The three criminals from Kolkata had secured a mobile sim from Salepur BSNL by producing fake documents in Sanjib Das’ name. Similarly, They had started internet banking in Shalini’s account by updating this number on her Markatnagar Bank Of India account after which they easily got the cash transferred online,” informed Cuttack DCP Sanjib Arora.