Online form filling begins today for BSE Odisha matric examination 2018

Bhubaneswar: The online filling up of forms for the High School Certificate Examinations-2018, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, began from today.

Students can log into official website www.bseodisha.ac.in to fill up their forms.

According to reports, the BSE has set November 16 as the last date of filling up of application forms (deposit of fee) without fine. However, the students who register and deposit the fees by November 16 have to compulsorily submit the application by midnight of November 17.

The students,  who failed to fill up their online forms (deposit of fee) by November 16,  can do so till November 21 with fine and submit their form by midnight of November 22.

The regular students will have to deposit Rs 320 for the exam fee while students under Quasi-Regular, Ex-Regular, Correspondence-Regular and Correspondence-Ex-regular categories will have to deposit Rs 405. Fine for late registration and submission is Rs 50.

However, the state government has waived the exam fee of the students of 15 drought hit-districts.

BSE President Dr. Jahanara Begum informed that a special software has been prepared for the students of these districts. Students of these districts will get two days more.

Instruction for filling up forms

School students under the instruction of head of institutions (Regular/Ex-Regular) and Deputy Secretary of concerned zonal offices (Correspondence) should log into www.bseodisha.ac.in

Enter User ID (school code) and Password (used for enrolment of Class-IX students for appearing at the HSC Examination, 2019).

Candidates should fill in all the necessary details like School Profile, personal, previous academic details and then proceed to payment.

Payment have to be made online/ offline through SBI Collect.

Details like Parents Name , Language subjects in case of students appearing under category “A”, Religion , Photograph, Signature, Language Subjects (First/ Second/ Third), Script for other subjects and Caste Category are editable.

