Online form fill-up for HSC supplementary exam starts tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will conduct the annual high school certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations 2018 from June 22 to 29.

The online application for the supplementary examination will commence tomorrow, May 24, 8 am onwards. The last date for filling up of application forms and deposit of fees without fine is May 30. The last date of final submission of forms is May 31.

The students of all recognized secondary schools shall fill-up their application forms for appearing for the supplementary HSC Examination, 2018 through the head of the institutions who have enrolled those students, a notification of the BSE said.

During online filling-up of the application forms, the Head of the institutions should be very careful in filling up of the subjects such as First Language, Second Language, and Third Language, the notification said.

As per the notification, the school regular (SR) candidates will have to pay Rs 383 as application fees for filling-up of the online application forms while the fee is Rs 475 for quasi-regular (QR), school ex-regular (ER), correspondence regular (CR) and correspondence ex-regular candidates.