Online Food Licensing and Registration System inaugurated

Online FLRS for FOBs

Bhubaneswar: State Minister of Health and Family Welfare department Pradip Kumar Amat has inaugurated the online Food Licensing and Registration System(FLRS) for the registration and licensing of Food Business Operators(FOBs) here at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

He said the FLRS would enable the FOBs to apply for licence/registration by paying appropriate fees, uploading supporting documents, track the status of their applications, schedule inspections and receive alerts on status and renewals. Further it would also provide a better platform for monitoring, increasing work efficiency of food safety officers and bringing transparency in the system ultimately making the process easier for the FOBs.

As per sources, there are around 19,162 FOBs in the state, out of which 10,973 FOBs have been issued with the licenses from 2012-13 to 2015-16 under manual process of registration and licensing.

Among others Health Secretary Pramod Kumar Meherda was also present during the meeting.

