Online application for Matric answer sheet rechecking from May 1

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has announced today that it will receive online application from the candidates willing to get their answer sheets rechecked again. Avoiding the longstanding process, the students can apply for rechecking of their answer sheets on the official website of BSE by paying a fee from May 1 to May 9.

In the 2016-17 academic year, matric results unveiled the record setting performance of being all time high with overall 85.28% students cleared the exams.

Odisha Board of Secondary Education formally announced the results on April 26 of the Matric exams which was conducted from February 28 to March 10 this year when 6,08, 690 appeared for the exams at 2938 centres. The papers were evaluated at 52 centres. For the first time, the results of the HSC exams have been published within 47 days of exams.

