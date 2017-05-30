ONGC, UNESCO to work jointly for conservation of Chilika Lake

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday sought support of UNESCO for including Chilika Lake in the list of World Heritage destinations.

After convening a meeting with country head of UNESCO Shigeru Asyagi in New Delhi, Pradhan said partnership with the UN agency has developed long-term and short-term plans for the conservation of Chilika Lake.

The plan for conservation of the brackish water lagoon includes protection of animals and migratory birds, improving livelihood of fishing community, generation of income and welfare activities for the inhabitants.

The Union Minister said he will seek support of Odisha Government, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Culture in the context of nomination and selection of Chilika Lake as UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Pradhan stressed on conservation and protection of Chilika Lake and the ecosystem associated with it. He said special focus should be given to improvement of livelihood of people associated with the lake. He advised ONGC to associate local partners in implementation of various projects.