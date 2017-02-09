‘One year Before and After’: Starved Nigerian child starts for school now

Nigeria: A starving child who was left for dead by his parents who thought he was a witch has been pictured full of joy as he sets off for his first day at school.
Photographs of the little boy known as Hope broke the world’s hearts last year after a charity worker found him emaciated and riddled with worms after being abandoned.
Having made a miraculous recovery, the now healthy-looking youngster set off to embark on his education in a strapping red outfit.
The then two-year-old Nigerian boy was found in a shocking state last year. Hope was abandoned by his family because they thought he was a witch and was found in the streets by Anja Ringgren Loven, a Danish woman living in Africa, in January 2016.
Almost a year on to the day, she posted amazing before and after photographs of her holding a water bottle up to the boy’s mouth.
Well-wishers had sent about 1million dollar to Anja’s charity, the African Children’s Aid Education and Development Foundation, after the first shocking photo of Hope touched hearts all over the world.
It was just eight weeks later, Hope was unrecognisable having gained weight and pictured smiling and playing with other children.
It may be noted here that Anja is the founder of African’s Children’s Aid Education and Development Foundation, which she created three years ago to help children who have been labeled witches and therefore neglected or even killed by the members of their community.