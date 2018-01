Bhubaneswar: One of the two cubs born to Tigress ‘Ankita’ and tiger Saif died on Saturday evening here at the Nandankanan Zoological Park.

The mother tigress has also separated the other living cub from itself. The zoo authorities have taken the baby into their own care and spoon-feed it.

Meanwhile, the zoo authorities are also trying to ascertain the exact cause and under what circumstances the cub died.