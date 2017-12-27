Headlines

One-time special grant of Rs 2.37 crore to Bijepur NAC

Bijepur NAC

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Wednesday sanctioned a one-time special grant of Rs 2,37,21,000 for the newly formed Bijepur NAC in Bargarh district under the scheme Urban Transformation Initiative (UNNATI).

The State Housing and Urban Development Department (SHUDD) has granted the special grant for the infrastructural development of the NAC during the year 2017-18.

A notification issued by the SHUDD read that the grant-in-aid now sanctioned shall be utilized for the development of infrastructure in the newly created Bijepur N.A.C. For the utilization of the grant-in-aide, the ULB has to identify its priorities requirement and prepare project implementation plan for the infrastructure development.

The project implementation plan along with council resolution of the ULB shall be placed before Collector and District Magistrate through PD, DUDA concerned for approval before execution of the work, it added.

Notably, the Odisha Government on October 25 accorded Notified Area Council (NAC) status to Bijepur town and decided to set up a sub-registrar office in the town.

