One PLFI member killed, two held in police encounter on Sundergarh border

Rourkela: Sundergarh police has intensified search operation after one PLFI (People’s Liberation Front of India) member was killed and two others were injured in an encounter with the Jharkhand police in Theteitangar area on Odisha-Jharkhand border late on Saturday night.

The encounter took place near the border of Sundergarh district while a team of Jharkhand police was conducting raid at Theteitangar area.

The PLFI members opened fire at police during the raid and police retaliated and arrested the two injured members.

The arrested members were rushed to a nearby government hospital at Simdega.

The deceased has been identified as Luthar Dang of Raebaga in Sundergarh district while the two injured members have been identified as Prafulla Kespeta and Pramod Lakra of Lefripada.