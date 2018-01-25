One more minor rape victim commits suicide

Khordha: Yet another rape victim minor girl committed suicide in Suanpada village under Banapur police limits in Khordha district on Wednesday.

As per the complaint lodged by the family members, the girl was allegedly raped on December 31 last month following which they lodged a complaint at Banapur Police Station on January 2. However, the police reportedly failed to take any action against the accused till date.

Failing to get justice after knocking police door, the depressed girl took the extreme step yesterday by consuming poison.

She was rushed to Banapur CHC in a critical condition and then shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where attending doctors declared her brought dead.

On receiving information, Balugaon SDPO along with Banpur police rushed to the spot, however, irate villagers opposed them. Later they agreed the family to send the body to Banpur Hospital for post mortem after assuring proper investigation into the incident.