One killed, two critical in rail mishap in Koraput district

Koraput: A signal manager was killed and two others railway employees were critically injured after a rail engine hit them taking wrong route.

The mishap occurred near Koraput Railway Station on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when the three railway employees were engaged in repairing a track.

The deceased has been identified as D. Bhattacharya.

The injured duo- Trackman Sanadhar Hantal and Helper R Kapilash Raju – were rushed to Koraput Government Hospital and later shifted to Visakhapatnam as their health condition deteriorated.