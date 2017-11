Koraput: At least one person was killed and two others were critically injured after a dumper hit an SUV Bolero in the premises of NALCO mines at Damanjodi in Koraput district.

The deceased, who died on the spot, has been identified as technician PC Mohanty, however, the injured have been shifted to Vishakhapatnam.

The SUV was a Mahindra Bolero.

Police rushed the spot after getting information about the accident and launched a probe.