One killed in bike-tractor collision in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A man was killed while another woman sustained critical injuries after their bike collided head-on with a tractor near Hatabharandi bus stand in Raighar block of Nabarangpur district last night.

The deceased was identified as Ramprasad Gond of Jharigaon.

According to sources, Ramprasad and Pramila Gond were on their way to Jharigaon from Deobharandi when a tractor coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle head-on. While Ramprasad died on the spot, Pramila sustained injuries.

Pramila was initially admitted to Hatabharandi community health centre and later shifted to Umerkote community health centre after her condition deteriorated.

On being informed, Kundei police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.